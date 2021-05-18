Prince Kaybee hits back at vlogger for comments on his 'leaked nudes'
DJ Prince Kaybee has hit back at vlogger Rea Gopane for comments he made about the musician's recent 'leaked nudes' scandal.
In a vlog, Rea can be heard saying “Kaybee is one disgusting motherf***er”.
Prince Kaybee made headlines last week after a woman named DJ Hazel Mahazard took to social media to share screenshots of a conversation between her and Kaybee which alluded to them sharing more than a platonic relationship. A “sexual photograph” was included in one of the posts.
While Kaybee issued a public statement admitting to cheating, he sought legal action over the “offensive statements” and publishing of his “nudes”.
After being served with a letter of demand by Prince Kaybee, Hazel issued a public apology for “offending statements” and distributing “sexual photographs”.
After the vlog had Twitter in a tizz, The 4th Republic star took to social media to answer fans questions about whether he planned to take legal action against Rea over the comments.
“Why would I sue, let him speak his mind, he wouldn’t afford it. Good luck with your career,” said Prince Kaybee.
Why would I sue, let him speak his mind, he wouldn’t afford it. Goodluck with your career @reagopane ❤️ https://t.co/zUAgA77JuG— THE 4TH REPUBLIC (@PrinceKaybee_SA) May 16, 2021
When another fan said Rea's comments would result in him “catching hands”, Kaybee added that doing so would not do any good.
“I would break his jawline and send him to sleep, but what good is that gonna do. Let him enjoy swearing at me and running his mouth, all love this side,” He wrote.
I would break his jawline and send him to sleep, but what good is that gnna do. Let him enjoy swearing at me and running his mouth, all love this side❤️ https://t.co/TwcuiuybCY— THE 4TH REPUBLIC (@PrinceKaybee_SA) May 17, 2021
Social media users reacted to Prince Kaybee's thoughts, sharing their opinions. Check them out:
