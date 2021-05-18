Prince Kaybee hits back at vlogger for comments on his 'leaked nudes'

DJ Prince Kaybee has hit back at vlogger Rea Gopane for comments he made about the musician's recent 'leaked nudes' scandal.

In a vlog, Rea can be heard saying “Kaybee is one disgusting motherf***er”.

Prince Kaybee made headlines last week after a woman named DJ Hazel Mahazard took to social media to share screenshots of a conversation between her and Kaybee which alluded to them sharing more than a platonic relationship. A “sexual photograph” was included in one of the posts.

While Kaybee issued a public statement admitting to cheating, he sought legal action over the “offensive statements” and publishing of his “nudes”.

After being served with a letter of demand by Prince Kaybee, Hazel issued a public apology for “offending statements” and distributing “sexual photographs”.