TshisaLIVE

Woman in alleged Prince Kaybee ‘cheating scandal’ pens public apology amid legal action

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
07 May 2021 - 10:00
Prince Kaybee turned to the law after his 'nudes' were shared on social media.
Prince Kaybee turned to the law after his 'nudes' were shared on social media.
Image: Prince Kaybee/ Instagram

After being served with a letter of demand by Prince Kaybee, DJ Hazel Mahazard has issued a public apology for “offending statements” and distributing “sexual photographs” of the DJ. 

This after Hazel took to social media earlier this week to share screenshots of a conversation between her and Kaybee which alluded to them sharing more than a platonic relationship. A “sexual photograph” was included in one of the posts. 

While Kaybee issued a public statement admitting to cheating claims, he sought legal action over the “offensive statements” and publishing of his “nudes”. 

“On May 4 I posted a tweet with pictures and private conversations between Kabelo Motsamai (Prince Kaybee) and myself. Would like to take this opportunity to apologise to Kabelo for the posts, and any damage the last picture may have caused to his dignity, public image, personal life and his businesses.

“Upon deep reflection, I now realise how unjust and uncalled for my actions were, and I would like to use this opportunity to apologise unreservedly. I have since deleted the post and I condemn with serious caution against the continuous circulation of those pictures by others.

“I regret the entire incident and have taken to heart all the harsh lessons that came with it. I do not intend to make any further public statements on this matter and further appeal that Kabelo be afforded the privacy to deal with any matters that arise from this unfortunate incident,” read part of Hazel’s statement shared on Twitter. 

In his statement on Tuesday, Prince Kaybee apologised to his girlfriend, radio presenter Zola Mhlongo.

“I cheated, I humiliated my girlfriend publicly. To the people I have disappointed, the businesses I represent, my girlfriend and my mother, I profusely apologise from the bottom of my heart,” Prince Kaybee wrote at the time.

Prince Kaybee addresses cheating scandal, issues public apology

Prince Kaybee issued a statement, admitting to cheating allegations levelled against him.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

WATCH | Prince Kaybee and Zola keep the romance alive with football practice

Chiefs, sign them up!
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Prince Kaybee rubbishes ‘what is meant for you will come': Opportunities don’t know your name

Grab life by the horns, says Prince Kaybee.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Inside Prince Kaybee and Maphorisa's twar over 'who pioneered amapiano'

"Don't be arrogant, be humble and listen to the kids. You're getting old don't forget!" Phori hit back.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'He's been watching Uncle Vinny's videos' - Malema's dance moves have ... TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | This South African breaking it down at an overseas Black Coffee gig is ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Stephanie Ndlovu says exercise & diet are better than expensive skincare ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Prince Kaybee addresses cheating scandal, issues public apology TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I had to make sure Black Coffee feels at home', says viral SA 'Groove Queen' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Death of a queen: Zulu Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu honoured on journey to KZN
The homelessness pandemic: ‘When Covid-19 started until now, my life is the ...
X