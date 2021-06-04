WATCH | Jub Jub slams SA celebrities, says he’s coming after them with ‘Uyajola 9/9’

Musician and TV presenter Jub Jub says he is going to expose celebrities and their scandals on the upcoming season of the hit reality TV show Uyajola 9/9.

Jub jub took to social media to shed light on what to expect in season 6 of the Moja Love series on channel 157.

He said while it is too late execute his plan to expose celebs in season 6, he panned to use season 7 to come for celebs on his local version of the Cheaters show.

The Uyajola 9/9host claims he has files filled with the “dirty laundry” of Mzansi’s celebs.

In his video on Instagram, Jub Jub mentioned Prince Kaybee, Mihlali Ndamase and DA LES among the celebs whose alleged “cheating” scandals he’s looking to expose as soon as he conducts his own investigations.

“It’s nothing personal guys, I am working here,” Jub Jub said, adding, “My people want the scoop”.

Here’s the video he posted below: