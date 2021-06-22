TshisaLIVE

Actor Luzuko Nteleko has died

22 June 2021 - 09:31 By Chrizelda Kekana and Deepika Naidoo
Actor Luzuko Nteleko has died.
Image: Via Instagram

Actor Luzuko Nteleko has died, aged 36, it was confirmed on Tuesday.

The actor is believed to have died on Monday and his sister Nomsa Nteleko took to social media to share the news of his passing. 

The details around the cause of death are yet to be confirmed. 

However, Nteleko had been battling cancer in the last two years or so. He had a tough fight but remained positive throughout.

Actress Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo was one of the first people who shared the news of Nteleko's death on social media on Monday night.

“Each day, we lose one. Each day. He has taken a special part of the art with him. Only a few will understand. Go well mntase,” the actress tweeted.

Nteleko had a long career as an actor and has featured in big local productions such as  Zone 14, Muvhango, and Ring of Lies. The actor was loved by many for his fun personality, humour and his multilingualism that often left his fans impressed.

The star was fluent in Xhosa, Zulu, Sotho, Xitsonga and English.

Social media has since been flooded with tributes from his friends in the industry and fans.

READ MORE

Luzuko Nteleko talks new drama, Ambitions

Luzuku said he's had to remember that just because his life has improved, doesn't mean he must cast a blind eye to the lives of many South Africans ...
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Luzuko Nteleko shares deets on co-starring in US drama series

SA actor Luzuko Nteleko has just finished shooting a LGBTQ US drama series starring US star Milan Christopher and he gushed about being part of a ...
TshisaLIVE
3 years ago

Mamello actor Luzuko: I didn't want to be a pamphlet boy forever

Standing at robots in Johannesburg to give out promo flyers could have discouraged actor Luzuko Nteleko to not follow his dream, instead he used the ...
TshisaLIVE
3 years ago
