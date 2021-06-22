TshisaLIVE

Norma Mngoma is collaborating on a book? Yes, but it's not about what you think it might be

22 June 2021 - 07:00
Norma Mngoma. File photo.
Norma Mngoma. File photo.
Image: Supplied

Businesswoman, philanthropist, designer, and now author? 

Norma Mngoma has teased about the launch of her forthcoming book in collaboration with motivational speaker and author Tracey Reign. 

The book, titled The South African Dream, features prominent figures from various spheres of influence. 

According to Norma, The South African Dream will be an educational book “set to empower and educate, while being a vehicle for so much more”. 

The launch date of the book remains unknown.

“I'm so excited to announce my collaboration and intellectual contribution to The South African Dream Project with Tracey Reign and other powerful leaders of great impact,” Norma wrote on Instagram. 

“Tracey, you are an example of many women that remain rising. I have no words but you have my support as a young ambitious woman. A star in any room that you stand in. Count down to the launch begins.”

This will be Tracey's second book after the release of Black Colours Of The Rainbow.

News about the book comes just weeks after Norma announced that she was venturing into the fashion industry, teasing about a clothing line.

She shared a video of a gold sequin bomber jacket on social media, saying it was “from my hands”.

The video was accompanied by an announcement that her clothing label was coming soon.

“Clothing label loading,” said Mngoma, without revealing more.

READ MORE

The next LV? Norma Mngoma teases fashion label

Gold jackets and bling: Inside Norma Mngoma's upcoming clothing label
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

‘Enough is enough’ - Norma Mngoma calls for an end to murders of members of LGBTQIA+ community

Norma Mngoma said members of the LGBTIQ+ community have the right to live and called for an end to the hate directed at them.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

'I thought she was wealthy and paid for our honeymoon,' Gigaba says of Norma Mngoma

Malusi Gigaba told the state capture commission he thought his estranged wife was a monied, high-flying IT exec and that she funded their 2014 ...
Politics
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Actress Phuti Khomo’s hubby bought her a truck for her birthday! TshisaLIVE
  2. Actor Dingaan Mokebe says loved ones’ broken hearts breeds bad karma TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Somizi’s tennis playing skills left the internet LOLing but proud TshisaLIVE
  4. Cassper shows off his expensive accessories, tells fans his pinky ring is worth ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Zandile Msutwana grateful to be healed after injury on set TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...