Dawn Thandeka King on ‘sangoma popularity’: Don’t stress about those who are called

Actress Dawn Thandeka King has reflected on her journey to become a sangoma and the criticism directed at the seemingly increasing trend that has seen more people become traditional healers.

Taking to Instagram, Dawn told followers she is focused on the path of spiritual healing, describing her love for being a healer.

“I have even forgotten what my life was like before I accepted to walk this never-ending beautiful journey of discovery,” said Dawn.

The former Uzalo actress also addressed “sangoma popularity”, hitting back at those who become overly concerned about her path as a sangoma.

“If you are not chosen, if you do not have this particular calling to heal spiritually, don’t stress about those who are called to do so. They were chosen for a reason. I am sure if you focused on yourself and your journey, you will discover your calling, good luck kuleyo area,”

Going forward, the star said she welcomes all the challenges hurled her way on the path to her calling.

“To be a healer akusiyo insangu, but I wouldn't change my journey for anything else, and I receive all the challenges and rewards that come with this journey,” she wrote.