Dawn Thandeka King on ‘sangoma popularity’: Don’t stress about those who are called
Actress Dawn Thandeka King has reflected on her journey to become a sangoma and the criticism directed at the seemingly increasing trend that has seen more people become traditional healers.
Taking to Instagram, Dawn told followers she is focused on the path of spiritual healing, describing her love for being a healer.
“I have even forgotten what my life was like before I accepted to walk this never-ending beautiful journey of discovery,” said Dawn.
The former Uzalo actress also addressed “sangoma popularity”, hitting back at those who become overly concerned about her path as a sangoma.
“If you are not chosen, if you do not have this particular calling to heal spiritually, don’t stress about those who are called to do so. They were chosen for a reason. I am sure if you focused on yourself and your journey, you will discover your calling, good luck kuleyo area,”
Going forward, the star said she welcomes all the challenges hurled her way on the path to her calling.
“To be a healer akusiyo insangu, but I wouldn't change my journey for anything else, and I receive all the challenges and rewards that come with this journey,” she wrote.
A few years ago, the star accepted the calling while continuing her work in the entertainment industry.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE in 2017 about becoming a sangoma, she said she realised her gift would benefit her in more ways than it would pose obstacles.
“When you get the calling, you do not have a choice. You have to attend to it. It is filled with energy and you have to be assisted by other healers to help you. I went through a lot but I was helped and I realised the gift can be channelled in several ways,” she said.