Moonchild Sanelly hits back at IG user who says kids are 'forced to watch her twerk'

Moonchild Sanelly has hit back at parents who are concerned about their children consuming her content, saying they should take responsibility for their kids.

It all began after the star posted a video of herself to Instagram. In the now-deleted clip, Moonchild can be seen wearing a little black number leaving little to the imagination, with the star twerking for the camera.

Though many of her dedicated fans were living for the fan service, not everyone was on board for Moonchild living her best life on camera. One Instagram user took to the comments section to chide the star. The peep asked if children are going to have to watch her twerk, saying that it is now a “sad” world that we live in.

Not taking the comments lightly, the Bashiri hitmaker lambasted the Instagram user's sentiments, saying that they should take responsibility for their kids rather than shifting the blame to Moonchild.

“Your kids? Mama of your kids take responsibility of your kids my love! Mine are good!

The star also went on to note how sex is still taboo in some parts of society though people have children.

“Y'all respect sex like taboo! How did you make your kids?” asked Moonchild.