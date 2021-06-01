Ntsiki Mazwai slams ‘boozing’ culture, says it is taking society backwards

Poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai has taken to social media to lambaste alcohol culture, saying it is taking society backwards and is a “status symbol” among some.

Taking to Twitter, the star has waged war on alcohol. She declared she does look down on what she calls “boozing” culture, saying it has a “deliberate” negative effect on people.

Asking fans to “wake up”, the star said she believes drinking culture is taking humanity “backwards”.

“I do look down on boozing culture. It’s taking us backwards, and it’s deliberate. Wake up.” tweeted Ntsiki.