Ntsiki Mazwai slams ‘boozing’ culture, says it is taking society backwards
Poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai has taken to social media to lambaste alcohol culture, saying it is taking society backwards and is a “status symbol” among some.
Taking to Twitter, the star has waged war on alcohol. She declared she does look down on what she calls “boozing” culture, saying it has a “deliberate” negative effect on people.
Asking fans to “wake up”, the star said she believes drinking culture is taking humanity “backwards”.
“I do look down on boozing culture. It’s taking us backwards, and it’s deliberate. Wake up.” tweeted Ntsiki.
Yes..... I do look down on boozing culture. It's taking us backwards... And it's deliberate.— ✨KUMKANIKAZI✨ (@ntsikimazwai) May 29, 2021
Wake up
This led to a heated discussion on the TL about drinking culture, and even among different races.
When a user mentioned they have “never” seen a white public figure work with an alcohol brand and how that affects black people, this lead to an uproar in the comments.
Ntsiki said black people don’t “hold themselves highly” like other races and said they are the “clowns” in the circus.
The point of that tweet is that blacks don't hold themselves highly like other races.... We are the clowns in the circus— ✨KUMKANIKAZI✨ (@ntsikimazwai) May 30, 2021
She also claimed black people turn the consumption of alcohol into a status symbol, asking fans to “wake up” and be aware of the situation.
“All races booze but only blacks make it a status symbol. Wake up,” said Ntsiki.
No my love... All races booze but only blacks make it a status symbol. Wake up https://t.co/mKqaBwCOhP— ✨KUMKANIKAZI✨ (@ntsikimazwai) May 30, 2021
Ntsiki has often aired her views on alcohol consumption and come under fire by the TL. Earlier this year, after the launch of Boity’s BT Signature peach cider, Ntsiki blasted celebs for starting drink ranges when they don’t have degrees.
“All your celebs have booze but no educational degree,” said Ntsiki.
Tweeps immediately felt Ntsiki was aiming at Boity, and when Boity caught wind of the tweet, she hit back with a brief clap back.
Sis told Ntsiki to eat her heart out with a cheeky “cheers” and kept it moving.