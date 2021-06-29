Refilwe Modiselle celebrates Thembi Seete for her kindness and lasting star power

SA model Refilwe Modiselle has praised fellow star Thembi Seete, recalling an inspiring moment with the actress when she was starting out as a young star.

This comes after City Press claimed that the actress had “escaped eviction” after paying R50,000 in arrears to avoid losing her home in Johannesburg. The article left Mzansi celebs in an uproar for “not reading the room”, leading to many cheering on Thembi.

White Gold star Refilwe Modiselle took to Twitter to share her positive and uplifting moment with Thembi.

When Refilwe was an 18-year-old and young in the industry, Thembi had just finished performing and, when she got off the stage, approached Refilwe and called her beautiful. In a world where she says society has called her ugly, the compliment touched Refilwe's heart.

“The most cool calm collected and hardworking soul. Loved her since the get go. When I was 18 she'd just got off stage from performing and spotted me and said, 'Oh my God baby, do you know how beautiful you are'? This touched my soul for a girl called ugly by society, Thembi Seete” said Refilwe.