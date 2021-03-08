Refilwe Modiselle hits back at ‘inappropriate comments’ after Mboro jab

White Gold star Refilwe Modiselle says those who make “inappropriate” comments in her mentions should be prepared for the consequences.

It all began on Sunday night when the star took to Twitter to praise religious leader Bishop J Maponga. As tweeps brought other church leaders to the conversation, one user mocked the trending Pastor Mboro. Refilwe wasn’t here for the shade and told the person where to get off.

“Please exit my tweets I beg,” she said.