Refilwe Modiselle hits back at ‘inappropriate comments’ after Mboro jab
White Gold star Refilwe Modiselle says those who make “inappropriate” comments in her mentions should be prepared for the consequences.
It all began on Sunday night when the star took to Twitter to praise religious leader Bishop J Maponga. As tweeps brought other church leaders to the conversation, one user mocked the trending Pastor Mboro. Refilwe wasn’t here for the shade and told the person where to get off.
“Please exit my tweets I beg,” she said.
She then issued a public announcement to her followers: stop clowning
“If you make a comment thinking it is funny according to you and not realising it is inappropriate/uncouth, be ready for what you dished out. You will be called to order. We are not friends,” she said.
If you make a comment thinking it's funny according to you not realising it's inappropriate/uncouth be ready for what you dished out. Because you will be called to order. We are not friends.— Refilwe Modiselle (@vanillablaq) March 7, 2021
Mboro has been the talk of Mzansi after the pastor’s tell-all interview on Moja Love over the weekend.
The interview had tongues wagging about the controversial pastor’s relationship with fugitive “prophet” Shepherd Bushiri.
Mboro also opened up about the alleged millions he received, and how he spent them. This lead to Mzansi tearing apart the religious leader and #AmaBishop trending all night.
Lol they should've just named the show "The Roast of Mboro" because wow!!! Ba mo palama. #AmaBishop pic.twitter.com/mZ3APZKwFB— Kabelo Makhetha (@Kabelo_Damage) March 7, 2021
After listening to Dr Love#AmaBishop pic.twitter.com/ARpyPZ89O3— nkosana lekotjolo (@nkosanap) March 7, 2021
Refilwe often takes to social media to call out injustices as she sees them.
In a heated social media debate about the LGBTQI+ community earlier this year, Refilwe called out homophobes.
“In 2021 when society is meant to be a lot more progressive, we have to deal with homophobes. It’s not fair and it’s not right. A fight I can relate to somehow, as a person living with albinism, I understand the pain to always have to ‘educate’ society repeatedly. It’s tiring.”