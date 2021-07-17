TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Mona Monyane’s scathing message for men camping in her DMs

‘Stay out of my DMs. I don’t want you. I am not interested in you. I do not want a man from Instagram’

17 July 2021 - 12:00 By Joy Mphande
Actress Mona Monyane is not looking for a relationship in her DMs
Image: Instagram/Mona Monyane

Actress Mona Monyane is tired of random men sending her private messages and unsolicited explicit content on Instagram.

Mona went on Instagram Live to express her frustration about men who invite themselves into her inbox to “offer” her love, sex and nudes even though she has never asked for them.

“Don’t you see me all up in here humble, just natural, not hiding my flaws and think ‘She’s got low self-esteem, she don’t love herself’ or ‘She don’t have standards’,” she said.

In March last year, Mona announced her separation from her husband of four years, Khulu Skenjana. Since then her relationship status was made public knowledge but Mona assured her fans she was not looking for love, especially not online.

“I don’t want you sir.  I do not desire a love connection on this platform,” she said.

The actress revealed she had been receiving raunchy pictures from random men and was not looking to call them out one-by-one.

“Sir, put you penis in your pants. Please do not send me your d*ck pic,” she warned.

“Just because I post a picture of me looking fly as hell don’t mean I’m trying to halla at you. All I’m trying to say is, stay out of my DMs. I don’t want you. I am not interested in you. I do not want a man from Instagram.”

Watch the full video below:

