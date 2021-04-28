Candice Modiselle: 'Rape culture is woven into the DNA of so many men'

Actress and TV presenter Candice Modiselle is one of several celebs who have lashed out against SA's rape culture.

As the conversation about rape culture continues, many of Mzansi's biggest names have used their social media platforms to weigh in and share their opinions.

Sharing her thoughts on Twitter, The Queen's Candice lamented how there are men out there who keep rape culture alive, saying it makes her sick.

She said it is “woven into the DNA” of many men.

“Rape culture is woven into the DNA of so many men and it actually makes me sick. I’m sick,” said Candice.