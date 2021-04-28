TshisaLIVE

Candice Modiselle: 'Rape culture is woven into the DNA of so many men'

28 April 2021 - 07:00
The star has weighed in on the effects of rape culture.
Image: Instagram/Candice Modiselle

Actress and TV presenter Candice Modiselle is one of several celebs who have lashed out against SA's rape culture. 

As the conversation about rape culture continues, many of Mzansi's biggest names have used their social media platforms to weigh in and share their opinions.

Sharing her thoughts on Twitter, The Queen's Candice lamented how there are men out there who keep rape culture alive, saying it makes her sick.

She said it is “woven into the DNA” of many men. 

“Rape culture is woven into the DNA of so many men and it actually makes me sick. I’m sick,” said Candice. 

Candice often speaks out against sexual violence prevalent in society. Earlier this year, the star lambasted men who find “male stereotypes” more offensive than actual crimes committed against women and children. 

“It’s insane how men find generalisations more offensive than the actual crimes committed against women and children,” said Candice.

She also went on to air her frustrations with men being single-mindedly focused on the generalisations.

“'Yeah, I get that he did A B C but why must you bring other men into it?' That’s the hill you’re willing to die on and what an absolute shame.” said Candice.

