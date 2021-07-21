Actress Florence Masebe ‘emotional’ as she finally gets her vaccination
‘I am relieved, thankful and emotional. We’re not out of the woods yet. This is only the first jab but a really big deal’
Actress and activist Florence Masebe has finally received her first dose of the vaccination against Covid-19 and it left her deeply grateful.
Many celebrities have contracted Covid-19 and some tragically succumbed to the coronavirus. Many have patiently waited to receive the jab, and some celebrities have shared their experiences.
After waiting for months, like other people living with comorbidities, Florence took to Twitter yesterday to tell her fans she had been vaccinated.
“Post-vaccination update! All is well. Slight discomfort on the jab site,” she wrote.
After getting her vaccination record card, Florence shared the relief and gratitude she felt.
“This is it. This and that SMS that came in before I even left the nurse’s station confirming it. My Covid-19 vaccination record card. I am relieved, thankful and emotional. We’re not out of the woods yet. This is only the first jab but a really big deal. I’ll sleep well tonight.”
Post vaccination update! All is well. Slight discomfort on the jab site.— Mme a Masakona (@FloMasebe) July 19, 2021
That's obviously the back of the card. The reverse has all my information and the Health department logo.— Mme a Masakona (@FloMasebe) July 19, 2021
There are still a lot of citizens on the fence about the Covid-19 vaccination, but Terry Pheto, Penny Lebyane and Zenande Mfenyana are among the celebrities sharing their journeys to receive their jabs.
Taking to Instagram, actress Zenande posted a video of her waiting in line and finally getting the jab.
“It’s about time I got this jab! A vaccinated queen.” she wrote.
“I got the jab. No stress. Under one hour done.” Penny wrote.
Media personality Pabi Moloi said despite her fear of needles, she was vaccinated.
“Here’s the thing about me and needles. It’s a NO from me. So obviously I winced and nyakazad as the needle went in. So far post #vaccination my arm is a bit sore at the site and it feels a little like pins and needles in my fingers. I had a little nap earlier and now I feel perfectly fine. If you’re eligible, please get vaccinated.” she wrote.