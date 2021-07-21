Actress Florence Masebe ‘emotional’ as she finally gets her vaccination

After waiting for months, like other people living with comorbidities, Florence took to Twitter yesterday to tell her fans she had been vaccinated.

“Post-vaccination update! All is well. Slight discomfort on the jab site,” she wrote.

After getting her vaccination record card, Florence shared the relief and gratitude she felt.

“This is it. This and that SMS that came in before I even left the nurse’s station confirming it. My Covid-19 vaccination record card. I am relieved, thankful and emotional. We’re not out of the woods yet. This is only the first jab but a really big deal. I’ll sleep well tonight.”