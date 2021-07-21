Cassper Nyovest has a word for amapiano hypocrites after Reason's 'yanos move
Cassper Nyovest has weighed in on the debate around rapper Reason's decision to transition into an Amapiano artist, saying haters who subbed him for doing the same will hold their tongues.
Reason shocked many when he announced that he will now be known as Sizwe Alakine. Sizwe is also working on an Amapiano project with DJ Maphorisa and hopes to ride the yanos wave hard.
The decision left many fans in their feels, with some applauding him for “moving with the times”. Others said he was just trying to stay relevant.
Cassper, who dropped his own amapiano project recently, joined the debate when one fan asked if those who subbed Cassper for doing yanos would come for Sizwe now.
The Tito Mboweni star said it was unlikely, but he was not losing sleep over the hate.
“They aren't gonna say s**t. It's not what you're doing, it's who is doing it. The truth is I am the pulse. I am so connected to the culture that I can't set a foot wrong. They always criticise in the beginning but they always follow. It don't matter no more though, it's adapt or die.”
Like dawg 🤣... This should show you that it's all admiration at the end of the day. Haters are actally your biggest fans, they just wish it wasn't you. https://t.co/pDzx5e6UI0— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) July 21, 2021
Cassper claimed hip-hop was once the biggest genre in the country but lost its position when it split into cliques.
“Hip Hop was the biggest genre in 2014-2017. The kids gave it power, the streets gave it power. At that time, everyone hip-hop, supported everything hip-hop. Then they created cliques which exist until today. Those cliques started hating on each other and down the drain it went,” he said.