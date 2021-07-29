DJ Sbu warns fans about the danger of investing in crypto: 'You may lose your money any time'

Musician DJ Sbu has warned fans about the risks one takes when investing in the latest cryptocurrency.

Bringing some advice for his followers who may be looking into investing their hard-earned cash into digital currencies like cryptocurrency, the DJ told his fellow hustlers that there was risk involved.

DJ Sbu said for those interested in products like bitcoin and ethereum, it's a big risk for a long-term reward. He added that people ought to be careful, as the crypto market is often unstable.

Most importantly, the Lengoma hitmaker said one should be prepared to lose when investing in the digital asset.

“Crypto is for risk takers & long term investors. You may lose money any time. The Market is always volatile. Only invest in Crypto knowing you may lose,” said DJ Sbu.

He also had some advice on how to go about investing, telling fans to do their own research and not just take advice from any Tom, Dick or Harry who claims to know the market.

“Go do your own research. Be informed. Don't take anyone's advice or give them your money. Only reputable platforms,” said DJ Sbu.