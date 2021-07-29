TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Somizi admits he's prone to overthinking — shares pros & cons

29 July 2021 - 08:00
Somizi says there were days he felt like giving up.
Somizi says there were days he felt like giving up.
Image: Instagram/Somizi

Media personality Somizi has reflected on the pros and cons of being an overthinker, saying that it comes from a place of personal experience.

In one of his inspirational videos he posts to the TL, the star had a shoutout for what he calls his fellow overthinkers and all those scrolling past. Chatting in his bathrobe while in his bathroom, the star admitted that he was one to think more than necessary. 

“I am an overthinker... yhu guys!

“I am talking from a personal perspective, this is not a general perspective: it's very difficult to lie to an overthinker and even though sometimes an overthinker will not expose you, but they find holes in stories,” said Somizi.

However, the star believes there's little-to-no peace when one's mind is constantly racing with questions.

He added that with all this turbulence, it can lead to people fixating on the wrong people in their lives.

“They hardly find rest, they hardly find peaceful moments because they are constantly thinking, but also the disadvantage is that they can overthink the situation. Even when it's not as bad or not as good or not as turbulent, they can constantly think and overthink it and exaggerate it in their minds,” he said.

“You are constantly giving that person undeserved airtime.”

Watch here:

The star often takes to social media with his lightbulb moments and pensive discussions on the world.

In a recent video, Somizi had an epiphany while doing one of his regular workouts at the gym. He said that life is like a gym, where everyone is working their hardest just to get by. 

“I was at the gym right now, I was looking about, I was looking at everybody working out, going up and down, pacing up and down. Really for me its an investment of your life, your body, because you are trying to stay as young as possible, as energetic, long as possible.

“This life is exactly like what is happening at the gym. The world that we live in, and the lives that we are living, these are exactly how things happen at the gym. Everybody trying their best, it's a survival mode, we are all living to survive,” said Somizi.

READ MORE

WATCH | Somizi joins many who ain't 'happy' with SA Olympic team's outfits

Somizi felt the team apparel lacked "cultural authenticity"
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Moments in SA entertainment at the Dome we’ll never forget

We take a look at some of the most iconic moments in entertainment at the Ticketpro Dome.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

WATCH | Somizi shares his epiphany with fans — says everyone is just trying to survive

"The world that we live in, and the lives that we are living, these are exactly how things happen at the gym," said Somizi.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Former ‘Generations’ actress Sindi Buthelezi has died TshisaLIVE
  2. Ntsiki Mazwai says Julius Malema isn’t a true leader - reckons ‘he is all talk’ TshisaLIVE
  3. Anele Mdoda reminds tweeps that Jacob Zuma has done both good and bad for SA TshisaLIVE
  4. Linda Sibiya backs Malema's Zuma house arrest calls TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I knew something wasn't right' — Musa Mthombeni tests positive for Covid-19 TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Who is the SA surfer who walked away with silver at the Olympics?
Swahili must be common African language: Malema’s highlights from 8th EFF ...