WATCH | Somizi admits he's prone to overthinking — shares pros & cons

Media personality Somizi has reflected on the pros and cons of being an overthinker, saying that it comes from a place of personal experience.

In one of his inspirational videos he posts to the TL, the star had a shoutout for what he calls his fellow overthinkers and all those scrolling past. Chatting in his bathrobe while in his bathroom, the star admitted that he was one to think more than necessary.

“I am an overthinker... yhu guys!

“I am talking from a personal perspective, this is not a general perspective: it's very difficult to lie to an overthinker and even though sometimes an overthinker will not expose you, but they find holes in stories,” said Somizi.

However, the star believes there's little-to-no peace when one's mind is constantly racing with questions.

He added that with all this turbulence, it can lead to people fixating on the wrong people in their lives.

“They hardly find rest, they hardly find peaceful moments because they are constantly thinking, but also the disadvantage is that they can overthink the situation. Even when it's not as bad or not as good or not as turbulent, they can constantly think and overthink it and exaggerate it in their minds,” he said.

“You are constantly giving that person undeserved airtime.”

