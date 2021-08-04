'Honestly, I can do that with my phone' - Thuli Phongolo slams photographers using preset filters

Actress and DJ Thuli Phongolo has come for photographers who like their preset filters, saying they shouldn't offer services she could have achieved on her phone.

Taking to Twitter, the star had a PSA for photographers who use filters that you can find on a social media or photography app.

“Some photographers need to stop this thing of adding presets to pictures then calling it ‘final edits’. Honestly, I can do that with my phone,” said Thuli.

She went on to say that if she hires your services, she wants “magic” and the professional skills it takes to edit photos.

“If I hired you, it means I want better quality than what my phone can produce. Work on skin, make colours pop, and so on. Give me magic, skill!” she wrote.