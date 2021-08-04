'Honestly, I can do that with my phone' - Thuli Phongolo slams photographers using preset filters
Actress and DJ Thuli Phongolo has come for photographers who like their preset filters, saying they shouldn't offer services she could have achieved on her phone.
Taking to Twitter, the star had a PSA for photographers who use filters that you can find on a social media or photography app.
“Some photographers need to stop this thing of adding presets to pictures then calling it ‘final edits’. Honestly, I can do that with my phone,” said Thuli.
She went on to say that if she hires your services, she wants “magic” and the professional skills it takes to edit photos.
“If I hired you, it means I want better quality than what my phone can produce. Work on skin, make colours pop, and so on. Give me magic, skill!” she wrote.
This led to discussions about photographers who short-change their clients.
One user said it depends on what one is willing to pay.
However, Thuli said the price is agreed on beforehand, so she already should have an idea of the work to expect.
“Stop being silly, the price is agreed upon prior to the shoot, so I’m already charged what you think the value of the work is worth,” she wrote.
The star may need her photos ready to go as she's recently shared with fans that her career will be going to the next level.
After promoting the Carling Black Label Cup alongside Orlando Pirates fan Natasha Thahane, Thuli shared that she has been making boss moves in her career lately.
“I’m so calm about everything lately, a shift towards my next level is approaching ... I can feel it ... never mind the work I’ve been putting in,” wrote Thuli.