Thuli Phongolo: I’m so calm about everything lately, a shift towards my next level is approaching ...
DJ and actress Thuli Phongolo says she can taste the sweet success of killing it in entertainment after her latest money moves in the industry.
Taking to Twitter, the star revealed that she is taking her career to the next level with her latest projects to excite fans.
In one of her boss moves to bless the TL recently, the former Generations: The Legacy star has been rocking the football world after she was seen promoting the Carling Black Label Cup, alongside fellow football lover and actress Natasha Thahane.
Just a few more days to the #CarlingCup! As we build up to the match, I am learning so much about this incredible game. Don’t forget to get involved via https://t.co/64ftKKLk9f and make YOUR choice as “coach”! Battle lines have been drawn @natasha_thahane ✌GAME ON! pic.twitter.com/LtgElez0Co— Thulisile Phongolo (@Thuli_P) July 27, 2021
Chatting about her career moving in a fruitful direction, the star said she is level-headed, even though she can almost touch the top of her career, and this isn't even considering the hard work she has put in to make her dreams come true.
“I’m so calm about everything lately, a shift towards my next level is approaching ... I can feel it... never mind the work I’ve been putting in,” wrote Thuli.
I’m so calm about everything lately, a shift towards my next level is approaching… I can feel it… nevermind the work I’ve been putting in.— Thulisile Phongolo (@Thuli_P) July 28, 2021
The star knows a thing or two about overcoming the odds to see her name in lights.
Earlier this year, Thuli shared some solid advice with fans, saying that people will mislead you and not everyone is to be trusted when you're hungry for success.
“One of the best lessons I’ve learnt is to always be objective and take everything with a pinch of salt. Don’t believe everything people say, people will mislead you and shift your perspective into making decisions that are based on lies and deceit,” she wrote.