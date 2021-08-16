TshisaLIVE

Actress Chi Mhende opens up about having her identity stolen

‘I love my work, but recently it has led to me being a victim of cyberbullying and identity theft’

16 August 2021 - 16:00 By Joy Mphande
Image: Instagram/ Chi Mhende

Chi Mhende has warned people to educate themselves about the Protection of Personal Information Act after her identity was stolen.

Taking to Instagram on Women’s Day, the actress revealed she was a victim of cyberbullying and identity theft.

“In my years on this great earth, I have had the divine privileges of making and sharing art  through the use of my voice, my body and my heart. I love my work, but recently it has led to me being a victim of cyberbullying and identity theft.”

The actress went on to equate the misuse of the internet to the lockdowns that have taken place due to the coronavirus.

“The consequences of the lockdowns have made the internet our nearest and dearest friend, but like all relationships, it is our responsibility to discern the role of said friend in our lives,” she wrote.

“Is this friendship here to teach, heal and express positive light, or is it staying close to bring out the worst of yourself? To those who steal the energy of the creative fires that we work so hard to build and preserve, I encourage you to turn inward and ignite your own flame — your own identity is worthy of recognition.” 

Chi encouraged her followers to become well acquainted with the Protection of Personal Information Act.

“To everyone reading this, the time has come to educate yourselves about the POPI Act  for the protection of your personal information to understand the legal ramifications. I am thankful for the relentless efforts of the police and legal authorities who are working hard to protect me and ensure these perpetrators face  justice.”

