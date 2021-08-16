Thuli Phongolo slams rumours she is dating Master KG: ‘Please respect me’

DJ and actress Thuli Phongolo has poured cold water over rumours she is dating Master KG, saying the pair are strictly mates.

It all began after Thuli was spotted replying to award-winning and international sensation Master KG’s tweets about dating older women. After asking his followers if this is an acceptable thing to do, the former Generations: The Legacy star responded by saying “Bathong nana, of course!”.

With active imaginations running wild, some users made the assumption Thuli and Master KG are an item.

Not here for the rumour mill and gossip, Thuli shut down the rumours that she is dating the Jerusalema star.

“Apparently, I’m dating Master KG because I commented on his tweet! Guys, please respect me!” she wrote.