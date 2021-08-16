Thuli Phongolo slams rumours she is dating Master KG: ‘Please respect me’
‘I mean ‘respect me’ as in stop spending baseless rumours! Hayibo nina, angisadlali’
DJ and actress Thuli Phongolo has poured cold water over rumours she is dating Master KG, saying the pair are strictly mates.
It all began after Thuli was spotted replying to award-winning and international sensation Master KG’s tweets about dating older women. After asking his followers if this is an acceptable thing to do, the former Generations: The Legacy star responded by saying “Bathong nana, of course!”.
With active imaginations running wild, some users made the assumption Thuli and Master KG are an item.
Not here for the rumour mill and gossip, Thuli shut down the rumours that she is dating the Jerusalema star.
“Apparently, I’m dating Master KG because I commented on his tweet! Guys, please respect me!” she wrote.
Apparently, I’m dating MasterKG because I commented on his tweet! Guys, please respect me! 🤣— Thulisile Phongolo (@Thuli_P) August 15, 2021
Thuli went on the clarify that even though she loves the musician, the two are not a couple and are just friends.
I love @MasterKGsa but we’re friends, stop it! Stop it lona! 😩😂— Thulisile Phongolo (@Thuli_P) August 15, 2021
This led to much discussion about the alleged star couple, with some finding Thuli’s response to the rumours disrespectful towards Master KG.
Check them out:
"Respect me"? What are you saying about Master KG sisi?— Rumani® (@RealMrumaDrive) August 16, 2021
Make it clear so that we come for you knowing. pic.twitter.com/kR151R4f8X
You may have to delete this,that "respect me" is offensive to Master KG, it seeks to say you can never date someone like him.....my interpretation— Morena Mathekga (@MathekgaBino) August 16, 2021
You are saying it as if there's something wrong with dating Master KG, don't give people negative vibes about this whole situation.— Efkay Lele Legodi ⚪ (@lele_efkay) August 16, 2021
Should've just ended your tweet by saying "No guys, we are not dating" but you went on to put some 2cents standards for yourself! pic.twitter.com/VEF71mDWJT
That please respect me is you low key saying anyone whose ever dated KG doesn't have some sort of "standard or self respect ". Refrain from using the last line, akho need for such low blows, umuhle sisi but you ain't Nicki Minaj Oe— Vicky💙 (@Iam_VickyWOG) August 16, 2021
Master KG is not in your league wena you're a kasi dj that we pay ka 6pack and food— Hauzen (@MrMohau) August 16, 2021
After the backlash, the star explained she had asked for people to respect her as she is not here for people spreading “baseless rumours” about herself.
“I mean ‘respect me’ as in stop spending baseless rumours! Hayibo nina, angisadlali!” she said.
I mean ‘respect me’ as in stop spending baseless rumours! Hayibo nina, angisadlali! 😂— Thulisile Phongolo (@Thuli_P) August 15, 2021
This isn’t the first time Thuli has had to shut down dating rumours following Twitter sleuths coming up with their own conclusions about her moves. Last year, Thuli and former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane were linked in speculation.
In interview with Mac-G, Duduzane denied knowing Thuli, saying he is used to rumours being spread about him. He said he has never met her.
The actress replied to the Twitter user, saying she has never met the former president’s son.
She said her fans did not know what they wanted and were reaching by trying to make her and Duduzane a thing.
Anisazinifunani nina, you asked, you got the answer but nisaselapho? Hayisuka senifuna thina manje, ayisekho lento! 😂 https://t.co/MdIhGhm6MT— Thulisile Phongolo (@Thuli_P) November 24, 2020