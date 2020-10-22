TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Naak Musiq on being hacked: 'If I can’t get this account back, it’s been real, bye!'

22 October 2020 - 13:00 By Masego Seemela
The Twitter account of Naak Musiq, aka Anga Makubalo, has been hacked.
The Twitter account of Naak Musiq, aka Anga Makubalo, has been hacked.
Image: Via Instagram

Since his Twitter account was hacked a few days ago, Naak Musiq has come to the realisation that he might never get it back.

Earlier this week, the muso and many tweeps were left surprised when an unknown man changed Naak Musiq's profile picture along with the hashtag #YeniProfilResmi.

The hacker's introduction left tweeps shook and landed Naak's name on the Twitter trends list.

Since then, the hacker seems to be having the time of his life with Naak's account and his half a million followers.

While he was still working towards retrieving his account, Naak decided to address the situation by releasing an official statement on DJ Tira's Twitter account.

In the video, Naak confirmed that he was indeed hacked and he was doing his best to get his account back.

He did, however, reveal that if he didn't manage to get it back, he'd rather live a life with no Twitter.

“As most of you already know, my Twitter account has been hacked, they tried it on my Facebook and they were successful, they were unsuccessful in hacking my e-mails as well as my Instagram.

“I just want to inform everyone that all the Twitter accounts that are suddenly popping saying they are me, none of it is me. I haven't started any temporary Twitter accounts to reroute people there.

“I am trying my best to help recover the current [legitimate] one, but if I'm unsuccessful in doing that then, unfortunately, I will probably not go back on Twitter. I think it's just too much admin to get everything started and try to get people to follow me again.

“So, if I'm unsuccessful in this one, it's been great.” 

READ MORE

LOL! Someone hacked Naak MusiQ & had the guts to post his own pictures

Naak MusiQ's hacker is having the time of his life with his Twitter account.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

NaakMusiQ says SA hip hop Twitter beef isn't a publicity stunt

He may be an actor in real life but his wanting to beat Prince Kaybee up is no act!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

BMWs, awards & boxing match: Inside Prince Kaybee and Naak MusiQ's twar

Promises of fists & TL insults: Inside Naak MusiQ and Prince Kaybee’s twar
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Prince Kaybee 'cut deep' after woman he's paying varsity fees for called him a 's**t human'

Haai #BopheloKeNtwa
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Polygamist Musa Mseleku on 'rivalry' with fellow TV polygamist Lucky Gumbi TshisaLIVE
  2. Mbuyiseni Ndlozi sends his bae Mmabatho Montsho a sweet birthday shout-out TshisaLIVE
  3. Oh mama! Former Idols SA contestant Phindy Dube reveals she's pregnant TshisaLIVE
  4. Isibaya cast & crew bid farewell to veteran actor Siyabonga Thwala TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Leanne Manas visits Rasta's studio to buy his portrait of her TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Four ex-Gauteng health officials arrested in 'corruption' case that cost ...
'You must take a life, or they take yours': CIT security officers recount their ...
X