LOL! Here are 10 'lies' tweeps told Master KG to get some cash from him

Limpopo-born musician and producer Master KG has evolved from being just the Jerusalema guy to being an international superstar with the wallet to match and since he began his popular “money giveaways” he's become even popular on Twitter.

Obviously a long way from the days he was begging Twitter to verify his account, Master KG is certified international celebrity that is touring the world and living his best life.

The musician has also changed up his lifestyle to match his current tax bracket since Jerusalema went global — raking in the streams and the international coins.

So as part of solidifying his ever-growing fanbase KG began randomly giving away money on Twitter.

On his recent cash giveaway frenzy, Master KG asked tweeps to tell him how his music makes them feel or what they love about him.