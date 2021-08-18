LOL! Here are 10 'lies' tweeps told Master KG to get some cash from him
Limpopo-born musician and producer Master KG has evolved from being just the Jerusalema guy to being an international superstar with the wallet to match and since he began his popular “money giveaways” he's become even popular on Twitter.
Obviously a long way from the days he was begging Twitter to verify his account, Master KG is certified international celebrity that is touring the world and living his best life.
The musician has also changed up his lifestyle to match his current tax bracket since Jerusalema went global — raking in the streams and the international coins.
So as part of solidifying his ever-growing fanbase KG began randomly giving away money on Twitter.
On his recent cash giveaway frenzy, Master KG asked tweeps to tell him how his music makes them feel or what they love about him.
Shout to everyone who shared their messages on how my music makes them feel ...Win or no win i appreciate anyone..lets rock again next time I'm off to de studio 🎙 #MasterKG— MASTER KG (@MasterKGsa) August 15, 2021
Since he asked for the tweets with the promise of sending money, Master KG has remained a steady part of the Twitter trends list.
And the stream of tweets singing his praises started out really well... until folks got desperate for cash and started “glitterfying” their stories.
All of a sudden, the TL was lit... with lies and flattering exaggeration!
Here are some hilarious ones.
The saved by Master KG fan
The preconception Master KG fan
Dear Master KG : I was listening to your music even before I was born. I'm your biggest fan ❤❤ pic.twitter.com/6kXk5hr0Be— 🍷THE GYAL (@TheGyal_) August 17, 2021
The Master KG is better than Lionel Messi fan
Master KG is a better footballer than Lionel Messi.— 𝐁𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐱 𝐋𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞🍂 (@khondityise) August 17, 2021
That Minnie Dlamini style tweet
My mother says when i was about 4 years old I used to get super excited to see Master KG on her screen and I would scream “ngilondoloze” around the house. ♥️— 𝐬𝐢𝐲𝐚𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐤𝐞𝐥𝐚 (@siyamtitshana) August 17, 2021
The respectful Master KG fan
I even called Master KG Mr Moagi, some of you don't get money coz you dont respect pic.twitter.com/fBlWBCDt1X— K U L A N I (@kulanicool) August 17, 2021
The Dragon Ball Z comparison
Master KG is better than Master Roshi, even Goku knows this !!— Hermaine M (@HermaineM) August 18, 2021
The devoted Master KG fan
Am planning to quit therapy so that I can fully focus Master KG ✌️✌️— VICTOR RILEYS TIGER🇿🇦 ✪ (@ayam_tiger) August 18, 2021
The fan who witnessed Master KG's birth
When Master KG was born, unlike all other babies in the maternity ward, he didn't cry. He sang a song to comfort other new Borns and their mothers pic.twitter.com/RfsnAB2Nnp— Protector Of The Oppressed (@DonAwafor) August 18, 2021
The fan who “always knew” they had a crush on Master KG
Master KG was in my dream last night😭😭I always knew I had a crush on him— Kopano (@Kp_Madytz) August 18, 2021
The “better than the Mona Lisa” fan
Master KG portraits are way better than Mona Lisa 😭 pic.twitter.com/GImRuNuA1t— Anathi🦋 (@anathi_doll) August 18, 2021