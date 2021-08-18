TshisaLIVE

LOL! Here are 10 'lies' tweeps told Master KG to get some cash from him

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
18 August 2021 - 13:30
Master KG has become "everybody's' fave celeb" since he started giving away cash.
Master KG has become "everybody's' fave celeb" since he started giving away cash.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Limpopo-born musician and producer Master KG has evolved from being just the Jerusalema guy to being an international superstar with the wallet to match and since he began his popular “money giveaways” he's become even popular on Twitter.

Obviously a long way from the days he was begging Twitter to verify his account, Master KG is certified international celebrity that is touring the world and living his best life.

The musician has also changed up his lifestyle to match his current tax bracket since Jerusalema went global — raking in the streams and the international coins.

So as part of solidifying his ever-growing fanbase KG began randomly giving away money on Twitter.

On his recent cash giveaway frenzy, Master KG asked tweeps to tell him how his music makes them feel or what they love about him.

Since he asked for the tweets with the promise of sending money, Master KG has remained a steady part of the Twitter trends list.

And the stream of tweets singing his praises started out really well... until folks got desperate for cash and started “glitterfying” their stories. 

All of a sudden, the TL was lit... with lies and flattering exaggeration!

Here are some hilarious ones.

The saved by Master KG fan

The preconception Master KG fan

The Master KG is better than Lionel Messi fan

That Minnie Dlamini style tweet

The respectful Master KG fan

The Dragon Ball Z comparison 

The devoted Master KG fan

The fan who witnessed Master KG's birth

The fan who “always knew” they had a crush on Master KG

The “better than the Mona Lisa” fan

'We're cool buds' — Master KG also shuts down rumours he's dating Thuli Phongolo

"We respect each other for sure." - Master KG
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

Thuli Phongolo slams rumours she is dating Master KG: ‘Please respect me’

“I mean ‘respect me’ as in stop spending baseless rumours! Hayibo nina, angisadlali!"
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

‘I make anthems’ — Master KG slams ‘hater’ who says he’s never produced a hit song

"I make anthems, not bangers," Master KG clapped back.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

WATCH | Master KG drives around with Akon in a 'slahla' for his latest music video

Despite 'Jerusalema' royalties feud back home, Master KG is living his best life overseas at the moment!
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Malema blesses followers with free Cassper Nyovest sneakers — here's how much ... TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Killer Kau’s uncle reveals car accidents also took the star’s mom and ... TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | ‘How much money does she have kante?’ — SA wonders as MaMkhize ... TshisaLIVE
  4. LOL! #Cold front has Zodwa Wabantu calling for Thabo — saying 'I will never ... TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | Levels! Khanyi Mbau and her bae are living their best lives in Dubai TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Taliban explain what will happen to women in ‘extraordinary’ press conference
‘The world abandoned us’: What’s happening in Afghanistan? Explained