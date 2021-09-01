LISTEN | ‘Scandal!’ star Lusanda Mbane says goodbye, reflects on her five-year journey as Boniswa

Actress Lusanda Mbane left her corporate job to pursue her acting career when she joined Scandal! in 2016 as Boniswa, but now that her character has died on the show, she's looking to focus on growing her business.

“I knew I wanted to stay five years because I wanted to grow the character, but about two years into it I started thinking the five years wouldn't happen because that's when she (the character) started getting dark. We decided this year would be the year I'm going to close the chapter on Boniswa,” she told TshisaLIVE.

Playing a villainous character was a "taxing exercise" that required her to dig deep into her own emotions.

“At some points in that journey I'd battle to come out of her,” she admitted.

“The journey for me started when I had to find Boniswa within me. To find darkness and give it truth is such a taxing exercise. You tap into parts of yourself you don't want to tap into. I found her very emotionally taxing.”

Listen to the full conversation below: