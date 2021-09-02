Aww cute! Mbuyiseni Ndlozi celebrates his bae Mmabatho Montsho for her master's

EFF commissar and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is beaming with pride over his partner and filmmaker Mmabatho Montsho's achievement.

The actress, who obtained her MA master of arts degree in screen and script writing in 2019, only got to have her graduation virtually this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic regulations.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Ndlozi took to Instagram congratulating her.

“Congratulations on attaining your MA in Screen and Script Writing. My dearest Thespian,” he wrote.