Aww cute! Mbuyiseni Ndlozi celebrates his bae Mmabatho Montsho for her master's
EFF commissar and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is beaming with pride over his partner and filmmaker Mmabatho Montsho's achievement.
The actress, who obtained her MA master of arts degree in screen and script writing in 2019, only got to have her graduation virtually this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic regulations.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Ndlozi took to Instagram congratulating her.
“Congratulations on attaining your MA in Screen and Script Writing. My dearest Thespian,” he wrote.
Mmabatho has made major strides in the film industry.
She also shared images of herself with her close friends and family members donning their graduation gowns for her virtual celebration on her timeline showing her appreciation to those who had sent their regards.
“Thank you for all the lovely messages today. My cohort actually finished in 2019, but Covid stole our graduation in 2020. We finally got a virtual one this year - it all feels so old and new. Anyway, good things are good things and we got to celebrate my MA.” she wrote.
Ndlozi and Mmabatho have maintained a private life as a couple since being discreet about their relationship in 2017 but they don't shy away from celebrating each other and their milestones openly.