WATCH | Makhadzi hosts Oskido for lunch & gives him a mini tour of her new home

Kalawa Jazmee record label owner and DJ Oskido recently visited Makhadzi's new home, and applauded her for investing in property.

The two stars went live on Instagram on Wednesday and shared their experience with their fans as Oskido indulged in a home-cooked meal by Makhadzi of sour pap, gravy and meat.

In the video Makhadzi gives fans a glimpse of her new home, which is yet to be fully furnished, and reveals that Oskido is the first artist to visit her home.

“You blessed my house, I'm very happy ... I'm still going to invite you uncle to come bless my house when I do the housewarming after buying furniture. You'll come and bless it more ... you're the first artist. I wanted to invite a legend first,” Makhadzi said.