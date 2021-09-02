WATCH | Makhadzi hosts Oskido for lunch & gives him a mini tour of her new home
Kalawa Jazmee record label owner and DJ Oskido recently visited Makhadzi's new home, and applauded her for investing in property.
The two stars went live on Instagram on Wednesday and shared their experience with their fans as Oskido indulged in a home-cooked meal by Makhadzi of sour pap, gravy and meat.
In the video Makhadzi gives fans a glimpse of her new home, which is yet to be fully furnished, and reveals that Oskido is the first artist to visit her home.
“You blessed my house, I'm very happy ... I'm still going to invite you uncle to come bless my house when I do the housewarming after buying furniture. You'll come and bless it more ... you're the first artist. I wanted to invite a legend first,” Makhadzi said.
The Ghanama hitmaker revealed that she had bought a new home in early August.
“I built my grandmother a house. Just because my mom and father separated I decided to not to choose but to build them two different houses. Now I bought my own house!” she wrote in a Twitter post.
The 25-year-old star said she took pride in her decision to prioritise building her family four houses at a young age.
“My dream was to see my parents and my grandmother living a better life. I didn’t care about wearing expensive clothes but to make sure that my family have a place to sleep and hide hunger and God chose me to make a difference. When you pray and work hard everything is possible.”