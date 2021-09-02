TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Makhadzi hosts Oskido for lunch & gives him a mini tour of her new home

02 September 2021 - 12:00 By Joy Mphande
Makhadzi gives Oskido a tour of her new home.
Makhadzi gives Oskido a tour of her new home.
Image: Instagram/ Makhadzi / Oskido

Kalawa Jazmee record label owner and DJ Oskido recently visited Makhadzi's new home, and applauded her for investing in property.

The two stars went live on Instagram on Wednesday and shared their experience with their fans as Oskido indulged in a home-cooked meal by Makhadzi of sour pap, gravy and meat.  

In the video Makhadzi gives fans a glimpse of her new home, which is yet to be fully furnished, and reveals that Oskido is the first artist to visit her home.

“You blessed my house, I'm very happy ... I'm still going to invite you uncle to come bless my house when I do the housewarming after buying furniture. You'll come and bless it more ... you're the first artist. I wanted to invite a legend first,” Makhadzi said.

The Ghanama hitmaker revealed that she had bought a new home in early August.

“I built my grandmother a house. Just because my mom and father separated I decided to not to choose but to build them two different houses. Now I bought my own house!” she wrote in a Twitter post.

The 25-year-old star said she took pride in her decision to prioritise building her family four houses at a young age.

“My dream was to see my parents and my grandmother living a better life. I didn’t care about wearing expensive clothes but to make sure that my family have a place to sleep and hide hunger and God chose me to make a difference. When you pray and work hard everything is possible.”

READ MORE

Makhadzi buys herself a home after building houses for mom, dad and gran

“I built my grandmother a house. Just because my mom and father separated I decided not to choose but to build them two different houses. Now I ...
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Makhadzi grateful she inspires others: No matter your age, success has no limits

The star chatted to TshisaLIVE about becoming a homeowner and how much it means to her to be proof that dreams can become real
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Makhadzi’s ‘Kokovha’ becomes most streamed album on Apple Music in SA

All hail queen Makhadzi!
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Khanyi Mbau lands in SA — leaves ‘teary’ bae in Dubai after IG drama TshisaLIVE
  2. 'We tried to run from it for years' — Mome opens up about Mo's ancestral calling TshisaLIVE
  3. Khanyi Mbau says she's 'well & alive' after bae claims she's 'gone missing' TshisaLIVE
  4. Thembisa Mdoda on having a supportive husband during her healing journey TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I don't remember working with Vatiswa' - Mayihlome Tshwete‘s home affairs joke ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Motorists trapped in cars as flash floods pummel New York
C.1.2 variant: What is it and should we be worried? Explained