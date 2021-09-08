Cassper has international ‘Fill Up’ dreams: ‘I’m definitely going to sell out The O2 arena’
Rapper Cassper Nyovest says he has a new endeavour to host a one-man show in London’s popular live music arena, The O2.
The rapper took to Twitter on Tuesday after his recent performance at Ama Fest, the amapiano festival in the UK, saying he had a desire to host one of his Fill Up concerts at The O2 within the next two years.
“I need a one-man show in London soon. I also want to play O2 in the next two years and be the first South African to sell it out. Will you be there?” he wrote.
The O2 hosts up to 20,000 people and Cassper said he plans to work towards having all the tickets sold out for his concert.
“I’m definitely going to sell out The O2 arena in a few years if not two. That’s my dream. I’m way too comfortable in SA. Time for a new challenge! This trip has been nothing but inspiring. It’s also been motivating to see our growth from my first time performing in London.”
Considering the amapiano wave has gone global, the rapper’s contribution to the genre and his track record of hosting successful concerts, Cassper’s dream is certainly not farfetched.
Plus he has a great track record of sold out concerts. Cassper sold out his first Fill Up The Dome concert in Johannesburg in 2015.
He hosted a Fill Up concert at Orlando Stadium in 2016, the FNB Stadium in 2017, the Moses Mabhida Stadium in 2018 and at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in 2019.
While he works on achieving his international dream, the Mama I Made It hitmaker is also planning a concert for SA in 2022, should the lockdown regulations in place ease.
Cassper took to Twitter to ask his fans chose where his next Fill Up concert should be held.
“Mpumalanga seems to be a great Fill Up venue but I think the best thing would to be have all the cities or provinces bid. Whatever province has the strongest bid , we will go there with the next Fill Up. #FillUp2022,” he wrote.
