SNAPS | Bootylicious! Minnie Dlamini channels Beyoncé to celebrate #Bey40

Media personality Minnie Dlamini-Jones recently brought out her inner Sasha Fierce with her Beyoncé-inspired look.

In celebration of Beyoncé’s 40th birthday on September 4, the media personality and her close friends dressed up in the American singer’s most iconic looks for a friendly competition.

Minnie recreated Beyoncé's Bootylicious pink bedazzled music video look to accentuate her curves and flat belly.

“So Azola Mona decided we all get together to celebrate Beyoncé’s 40th birthday! We all had to recreate one of her iconic looks and I went with #Bootylicious. It was a competition and I came second!”