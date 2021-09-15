Singer Nomfusi defends ‘the other woman’ in her latest song ‘Nomana’

Songstress Nomfusi Ngonyama celebrates a decade of music with the release of a full album titled The Red Stoep alongside an album single called Nomana ahead of her 2021 European tour.

In Nomana, the singer takes shots at cheating men.

Nomfusi shared that the song was born out of her annoyance with people who blamed the other woman when a man cheats. In Nomana she rationalises that it wasn’t the other woman’s fault. She blames it on the man.

“I hate it that when men cheat people blame the other woman. He is the cheat, and if he had that little respect for his partner, then that was his problem, not the other woman,” she says.

The singer further criticised women for confronting the other woman instead of confronting their man.

“Ladies, you’re not married to or dating the other woman. You’re not married to the mistress. She isn’t the person who cheated on you, so she’s not your problem. When you blame someone else, you’re telling him it’s not his fault. You’re telling him he can’t help himself. You’re training him to believe it’s expected of him. You’re telling him you don’t hold him responsible for cheating even though he was the person who cheated on you. You should place the blame where it belongs. The other woman didn’t cheat on you. He did. She wasn’t the person who did you wrong. He was. The other woman didn’t break your trust. He did.”

Like her other songs, Nomfusi hopes to spark meaningful conversation in society.

She said the song aims to fight patriarchy in society while opening up a conversation about such issues.

“The world is in a state with the pandemic while we are also fighting societal issues at hand and trying to survive. It is about time we consider such topics. Let us rebuild and remind us that we are the future,” said Nomfusi.

The Red Stoep will be out on September 17.