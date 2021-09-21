Kayise Ngqula is finding confidence and embracing her scars

Kayise Ngqula has opened up about her battle with insecurities.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the former Our Perfect Wedding presenter said she used to be too insecure to show off certain parts of her body, but felt liberated when she recently stepped out in a crop top at an event.

"I want to talk about just how emancipated I felt wearing this outfit yesterday after a long battle with insecurities about how to reveal certain parts about my body that I wasn’t comfortable with or didn’t like, particularly my scars." she wrote.

The media personality said she had made a decision to embrace her scars because they had become a part of who she is.

"This newfound and affirming deep love I have for myself has not only given me permission to show up in the world as I’d like to, but it has also automatically given the universe and her people the permission to love me back, just as I am.

"I cannot tell you how amazing it felt to be complimented for just being me. A true testament to the notion that when you love thy self and come as you are, that is exactly what is needed. You are enough!!"