Thembisa Nxumalo warns fans not to internalise what others say about them
Actress Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo has warned fans not to take what others say about them to heart, reminding her followers to focus on their achievements.
In an encouraging tweet, the TV presenter asked her fans not to internalise the negative sentiments others share with them.
The star kindly reminded those tuning in that regardless of the harsh comments, there is so much hope for someone and negative comments shouldn't get in the way of them flourishing.
She also said to be wary of those who take too much interest in others' lives.
“Please don’t internalise what people say about you. You have so much to do, and so much to accomplish, without distracting yourself with people who take time off from their own lives. That tells you all you need to know,” she wrote.
Please don’t internalise what people say about you. You have so much to do, and so much to accomplish, without distracting yourself with people who take time off from their own lives. That tells you all you need to know🤍.— Thembisa Liyema Nxumalo (@tembisa) September 21, 2021
Many fans agreed with her positive vibes. Check out some of the reactions below:
Though Thembisa seems to be beaming with positivity and love, she has been candid about struggles and the not-so-pretty parts of life.
After returning home from hospital following a battle with the coronavirus, the star said she was grateful to have pulled through the worst of Covid-19.
In a statement to TshisaLIVE, Thembisa said she was thankful to all those who had shown their love, including her closest loved ones.
“We have witnessed so many shocking deaths from this pandemic and I don’t take it for granted that I pulled through. To be able to leave the hospital and go straight home is a blessing I do not take for granted. Thank you for all your love and prayers. You will never fully know how much they mean to me and my family,” Thembisa wrote.