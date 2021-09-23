Thembisa Nxumalo warns fans not to internalise what others say about them

Actress Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo has warned fans not to take what others say about them to heart, reminding her followers to focus on their achievements.

In an encouraging tweet, the TV presenter asked her fans not to internalise the negative sentiments others share with them.

The star kindly reminded those tuning in that regardless of the harsh comments, there is so much hope for someone and negative comments shouldn't get in the way of them flourishing.

She also said to be wary of those who take too much interest in others' lives.

“Please don’t internalise what people say about you. You have so much to do, and so much to accomplish, without distracting yourself with people who take time off from their own lives. That tells you all you need to know,” she wrote.