DJ Zinhle talks parenting baby Asante - says she & Bongani are 'seeing flames'

It's a few weeks after DJ Zinhle gave birth to her second baby Asante and she's finally shared how her experience has been thus far.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Wednesday, the Zinhle opened up about how easing into breastfeeding had been tough for her.

“Breastfeeding kicked my a**, Wow! Someone should have told me how tricky it could get. Anyway I won eventually, but Wow,” she wrote.