DJ Zinhle talks parenting baby Asante - says she & Bongani are 'seeing flames'

30 September 2021 - 13:00 By Joy Mphande
DJ Zinhle opens up about motherhood after the birth of her second baby.
Image: Instagram/ DJ Zinhle

It's a few weeks after DJ Zinhle gave birth to her second baby Asante and she's finally shared how her experience has been thus far.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Wednesday, the Zinhle opened up about how easing into breastfeeding had been tough for her.

“Breastfeeding kicked my a**, Wow! Someone should have told me how tricky it could get. Anyway I won eventually, but Wow,” she wrote.

DJ Zinhle Instagram story.
Image: Instagram/ DJ Zinhle

The DJ and reality TV star said their baby was tranquil but she and her partner, Bongani 'Murdah Bongz' Mohosana of Black Motion, couldn't escape the restless nights that come with having a newborn baby in the house.

“Murdah and I look like zombies from the lack of sleep. Our baby is calm and she sleeps well but a newborn is still so much work in the night. We are seeing flames,”

DJ Zinhle's Instagram story.
Image: Instagram/ DJ Zinhle

Though Zinhle has only shared a back picture of her newborn baby girl without showing her face, the DJ gushed over how adorable she found her to be. 

“Santy is so cute. I'm obsessed.”

DJ Zinhle's Instagram story.
Image: Instagram/ DJ Zinhle

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, Zinhle said she was not planning on having any more kids now as she is content with just her firstborn daughter Kairo Forbes and Asante.

“This is the last one. That's for sure. It just takes so long to make a baby.  If it took a shorter period maybe I'd have another one but I think I'm done. This is it for me.” she said. 

