Baby number two & love made solid — DJ Zinhle chats about her pregnancy & her relationship with Murdah Bongz

DJ Zinhle broke the internet recently when she finally revealed she was pregnant after months of speculation.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the DJ said that she felt the pregnancy had strengthened her relationship with her boyfriend, Bongani 'Murdah Bongz' Mohosana of Black Motion.

“Bongani and I took a pregnancy test and it was positive. I think because of my first pregnancy I wasn't as scared as I could've been. It's a big change ... I'm super excited but also super nervous. He's very nervous about it but also super supportive and I think it made our relationship more solid,” she said.

Zinhle said that Bongani has been experiencing more pregnancy symptoms than she has.

“The one thing to note about Bongani in the pregnancy is that he's gone through all the phases that anyone could go through in pregnancy. He had morning sickness, he's been sleeping a lot, his back has been killing him. I experienced those things a little bit but he was the one throwing up and all of that,” she chuckles.