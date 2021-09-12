WATCH | Tears, surprise baby shower & more! What to expect in DJ Zinhle's 'The Unexpected'

One thing about DJ Zinhle? She's not a woman of half measures! If the teaser she's released for her upcoming reality show is anything to go by, fans are in for a treat as the star promises to serve vulnerable and candid moments, real drama and lots of happy and sad tears.

Zinhle's fans are not too offended that the DJ has neglected to officially announce the arrival of her second child - believed to be named Asante. Rumours that her baby has arrived swirled on social media last week but the DJ has kept her focus on the earlier parts of her journey which fans will watch on her show.

Sharing a four-minute glimpse into what fans will get to see in her BET African reality show, The Unexpected, Zinhle asked her fans to tune in and get answers to questions they've been asking about her life since she burst onto the scene 16 years ago.

From the teaser, a range of subjects are touched on that fans will be excited to know more about.

“I don't want to get married”

Zinhle has always been big on keeping her relationship matters to herself. However, for the reality show, the DJ doesn't shy away from sharing both the happy and sad moments.

Fans will watch as Zinhle tells her bae Murdah Bongz that she doesn't want to get married, despite Murdah's desire to do the right thing. Zinhle's mother and brother will also share their thoughts on her “unmarried” status and fans will eavesdrop on the family's conversation around respecting traditions such as having Bongani pay damages for impregnating Zinhle.

“Will I ever take a break from work?”

While Zinhle has earned the name “queen of multiple income streams”, her entrepreneurial side has been eating more and more of her time.

Her business side will be highlighted as she moves from one business to the other trying to ensure everything is on track. Fans will see her go from meeting to meeting and deal with boss things like employees resigning.

“Look behind you ... don't get mad”

Pearl Thusi, Nomuzi Mabena and some of DJ Zinhle's closest friends have a lot of screen time.

From helping her keep her empire going to making sure she doesn't forget to stop and breath, straight to throwing surprise baby showers for her, fans will see just how much Zinhle's squad pulls through for her.

Watch the teaser below: