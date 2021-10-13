TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | A celebration of friendship and love! Inside Moozlie’s birthday soirée

13 October 2021 - 14:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
The three musketeers are at it again as they celebrate one of their own: Moozlie
Image: Instagram/ Moozlie

Nomuzi Mabena's friends arrived to shower her with love on her birthday at a lavish and intimate birthday party her bae Sbuda Motloung threw for her.

Celebrities spend big money on their luxurious lifestyles, and what better way to display their opulent taste than through a soirée on a sunny summer day. 

Known for her hard-core demeanour as a rapper, Moozlie's fans have recently grown familiar with her sweet and soft side through her super cool friendships with DJ Zinhle and Pearl Thusi which won her the hearts of Mzansi.   

The three musketeers are inseparable and show up for each other, and it was no different when they rocked up at the exquisite birthday party held in Pearl's garden.

In an Instagram post, she poured her heart out to her bae, saying he is the most thoughtful human being. 

“Sbu, you are the most thoughtful and kindest soul I’ve ever loved. You really didn’t need to do all this for me and my friends but we’re all so happy that you did! What a beautiful day! I love you so much, thank you for everything,” she wrote.

When Moozlie burst onto the scene, she was known for her androgynous looks on red carpets and at events but she has since ditched that for the more feminine side.

For her laidback party she wore a tight fitting low-cut rustic gold dress paired with ankle strap stilettos revealing her well-toned body.  The all white themed party was a celebration of friendship and love .

There is no guessing which brand of alcohol was served. The love and support this trio have is something to be desired in an industry where relationships don't last. Her bestie DJ Zinhle shared one of her best moments from the shindig, including a snap of her and boyfriend DJ Murdah Bongz.

