SNAPS | A celebration of friendship and love! Inside Moozlie’s birthday soirée

Nomuzi Mabena's friends arrived to shower her with love on her birthday at a lavish and intimate birthday party her bae Sbuda Motloung threw for her.

Celebrities spend big money on their luxurious lifestyles, and what better way to display their opulent taste than through a soirée on a sunny summer day.

Known for her hard-core demeanour as a rapper, Moozlie's fans have recently grown familiar with her sweet and soft side through her super cool friendships with DJ Zinhle and Pearl Thusi which won her the hearts of Mzansi.

The three musketeers are inseparable and show up for each other, and it was no different when they rocked up at the exquisite birthday party held in Pearl's garden.

In an Instagram post, she poured her heart out to her bae, saying he is the most thoughtful human being.

“Sbu, you are the most thoughtful and kindest soul I’ve ever loved. You really didn’t need to do all this for me and my friends but we’re all so happy that you did! What a beautiful day! I love you so much, thank you for everything,” she wrote.