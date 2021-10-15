'It was just a joke! Thabsie responds to viral video of her smoking hubbly

Musician Thabsie has laughed off a viral video of her smoking hubbly doing the rounds on Twitter, saying it was a joke.

In the clip the Ngiyaz'fela hitmaker can be seen putting the hubbly in her ear and then exhaling the smoke through her mouth.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, she says the whole video was taken out of context.

“It was a prank. There was a full video taken by Pearl Thusi on her Instagram stories, and I did not smoke it through my ears, it was a joke. I inhaled it and then I pretended like I put it through my ear and then blew out. So it was a total joke.”

She says the short clip on Twitter doesn't have the whole context and the full video showing what happened.

Some tweeps were shook, calling for her to explain herself, when the video started trending.