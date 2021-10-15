'It was just a joke! Thabsie responds to viral video of her smoking hubbly
Musician Thabsie has laughed off a viral video of her smoking hubbly doing the rounds on Twitter, saying it was a joke.
In the clip the Ngiyaz'fela hitmaker can be seen putting the hubbly in her ear and then exhaling the smoke through her mouth.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, she says the whole video was taken out of context.
“It was a prank. There was a full video taken by Pearl Thusi on her Instagram stories, and I did not smoke it through my ears, it was a joke. I inhaled it and then I pretended like I put it through my ear and then blew out. So it was a total joke.”
She says the short clip on Twitter doesn't have the whole context and the full video showing what happened.
Some tweeps were shook, calling for her to explain herself, when the video started trending.
No Thabsie needs to open a space & explain 😭 https://t.co/CA7Q8dAbNc— 💀 (@__greyyyy) October 14, 2021
thabsie wyd bro??? that ngiyazifela money finished wyd embarrassing yourself 😭😭😭 https://t.co/dbEWEnTd06— dilo stofong (@eksejoey) October 13, 2021
mara why thabsie a pypa ka ditsebe?😭😭 https://t.co/g9ZHcdtPgN— воттом в*тсн (@lentlentlhaile) October 14, 2021
The songstress found it weird that people believed that it's physically possible to smoke hubbly through the ears.
“No-one can do that, it's not physically possible to smoke through your ear. It's not a real thing at all. But I see everyone losing their minds over the fact that they think I can do that. Whoever posted that video didn't have the full story of why I did that, now people think I'm a freak of nature.”
One tweep shared another video of someone using hubbly in another passageway that's not the mouth.
Thabsie's video went viral because there were many other videos where people seem to be following a trend that sees them try to smoke hubbly in unconventional ways.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Dr Kgaudi Lebitsa warned that the new trends could be extremely dangerous.
“They might suffer from sinusitis. We inhale through the nose, when we damage them we predispose ourselves to respiratory infections. Because you don't have that first barrier of protection. This might not happen an in instant, but in the long term, with continued behaviour, this behaviour will cause major problems.”
Dr Lebitsa said people who smoke hubbly need to keep at the back of their minds that it's not pure nicotine.
“There are some other additives added to those substances which can be harmful on the mucosal lining of the nose and other structures, which can alter the lining altogether.
“Any change to the biological structure can lead to benign or malignant changes, which in future are cancerous at some point, so to fully have an idea we need to study those components and know what are the effects of those.”