LISTEN | Thabsie spills the tea on upcoming Kwesta collabo

“You know, Kwesta and I have not actually been in studio together since making Ngiyaz'fela Ngawe five or six years ago, so the pressure was definitely on! We felt like ‘Oh my gosh’ there's an expectation for us to make another smash hit. But we decided to remove all that pressure and make another song. This process was very different because it was just literally him and I in studio.

“We made a really beautiful love song and it's not as sombre as Ngiyaz'fela. It's more positive and light. It reminds me of nostalgic and young love. I think South Africa is really gonna like it,” Thabsie said.

The songstress, who has been married to the love of her life since 2015, shared how she and her hubby survived the pandemic and its subsequent lockdowns.

“The secret is getting married to your best friend, getting married to someone who really compliments you and completes you. If you marry your friend, it's always good times and I think that's the secret.

“Luckily were already homebodies anyway. We would spend a lot of time at home together, so lockdown was just an amplification of that situation. Also, it taught us to learn each other more and get to know what really makes us tick,” Thabsie said.

Thabsie shared that the sudden loss of income during lockdown also had an impact on her home life but she was happy the change resulted in her learning just how supportive her husband is.

She also became a content creator and influencer for Brutal Fruit.

“My Brutal Fruit brand collaboration has been amazing because it taught me to not only be a brand ambassador but also a content creator and an influencer. So it helped me to grow and learn in a lot of different ways,” Thabsie said.

Thabsie was one of the guests at recent lavish launch of the Ruby Apple Spritzer 620ml Grand Luxe, which is the newest addition to the Brutal Fruit family.

Check out how stunning she looked below: