Bonang Matheba speaks up amid agency fight saga: 'They don't own you'

Update: This article has been updated to reflect CSA's response.

After having brought the whole country to standstill last week, A-list celebrity Bonang Matheba, has decided to advise young people looking to thrive in the entertainment industry on how to deal with agencies, using her recent failed relationship with CSA Global agency to tell what “red flags” to look out for.

This after Bonang brought the whole country to a standstill on Wednesday when she decided to let her fans into her fight with her former agency and celebrity management group Celebrity Services Africa (CSA).

In an exclusive interview with TshisaLIVE via email, Bonang had some wisdom earned from the lessons she's learnt the hard way about dealing with agencies. The media personality explained that proper checks and balances are necessary.

“Creatives and talent and business start-ups and young people entering entertainment, media and those entering business must acquire knowledge and have solid checks and balances when dealing with agencies that represent you and your brand. Get every proposal or agreement checked by lawyers. Hire your own independent lawyers and other experts — so that you do not get the agency to 'help' you with reviewing business proposals. This is critical. It was key for me to identify some issues,” she shared.

Bonang said it was critical for creatives to “reduce every action and decision between yourself and the agency and business partners in writing” and insist that no decision be made without your knowledge.

The Sunday Times exclusively revealed that they believe the fight between Bonang and CSA is over her sparkling wine brand, The House of BNG, which her camp claims she was muscled out of by her former agency.