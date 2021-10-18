'I love this boy' — Bonang Matheba gushes over her man

This comes after the media personality confirmed that she was in a relationship during her Instagram live on her 34th birthday, saying she was not looking to unveil her boyfriend's identity.

“Yes I do have a man, and yes, I plan on giving him children, so relax ... he's so shy guys ... I can't show you his face, shame ... you guys will judge him. I made more money when I didn't have a boy attached to me ... let's see how it goes,” she said.

Bonang, who was previously romantically involved with rapper AKA, ended their public relationship in 2018 and she has since remained mum on her romantic partners.

While her love life seems to be smooth sailing, the business side of brand Bonang finds itself in turmoil.

This after Bonang brought the whole country to a standstill last week when she decided to let her fans into her fight with her former agency and celebrity management group Celebrity Services Africa (CSA).

B announced she was terminating her contract with the management group due to alleged unsavoury behaviour and “the possibility of criminal conduct by the company and its representatives”.