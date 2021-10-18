'I love this boy' — Bonang Matheba gushes over her man
Media personality Bonang Matheba is smitten and she wants the whole world to know.
While she may be in a high-stakes fight as an entrepreneur, it seems Bonang is happily in love.
Taking to Twitter on Sunday, the media personality spoke of how she was in love with her boyfriend.
“I love this boy. Finna give him some babies,” she wrote.
While her fans urged her to post her beau, Bonang said she's learnt the hard way where doing that gets her. B talked about the last time she posted a snap of herself and her alleged bae, saying she ended up with regrets.
"...last time I shared, ya’ll spammed his IG! Then! Pain,” she added.
This comes after the media personality confirmed that she was in a relationship during her Instagram live on her 34th birthday, saying she was not looking to unveil her boyfriend's identity.
“Yes I do have a man, and yes, I plan on giving him children, so relax ... he's so shy guys ... I can't show you his face, shame ... you guys will judge him. I made more money when I didn't have a boy attached to me ... let's see how it goes,” she said.
Bonang, who was previously romantically involved with rapper AKA, ended their public relationship in 2018 and she has since remained mum on her romantic partners.
While her love life seems to be smooth sailing, the business side of brand Bonang finds itself in turmoil.
This after Bonang brought the whole country to a standstill last week when she decided to let her fans into her fight with her former agency and celebrity management group Celebrity Services Africa (CSA).
B announced she was terminating her contract with the management group due to alleged unsavoury behaviour and “the possibility of criminal conduct by the company and its representatives”.
The Sunday Times exclusively revealed that they believe the fight between Bonang and CSA is over her sparkling wine brand, The House of BNG, which her camp claims she was muscled out of by her former agency.
CSA Global hit back at Bonang's accusations, however, dismissing her allegations as without merit and accusing her or telling half-truths about the situation.
In a statement sent to TshisaLIVE, CSA reiterated its earlier statement on the matter.
“Per our statement issued on Tuesday, Ms Matheba is in breach of multiple contracts with various clients as she has been absent to these brands and indeed her own for the past six months. The matter is with our legal team, who are awaiting a response to various letters sent to Ms Matheba's lawyer.”
It added, “We are not in the business of destroying brands, but rather in the business of building them. However, we do believe in the merits of contracts and believe agreed-upon terms should be respected and honoured.
“We do hope an amicable solution can be found, where the value that has been created is not undermined or discredited. Nonetheless, we are sad that there has been a parting of ways. We look back with fond memories of the achievements we made together and wish Bonang every success.”