Nathi Mankayi is back and on a mission to help those defeated by Covid-19

Musician Nathi Mankayi has pulled the heart strings of Mzansi with his latest single Ithemba.

Nathi has been on a two-year hiatus from the music industry and is back with a bang.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the Nomvula hitmaker said the song was inspired by the hope found in a Bible verse in the book of Second Chronicles, and was meant to reassure those who had lost a loved one during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I saw that as we were going through this difficult phase in our lives people were afraid, and as I was paging through my Bible and reading I saw the scripture and a thought came to my mind that this might be the solution to the problems we are facing.

"Sometimes we can say we are facing a disease but its because of the wrath of God so I took all of that and put it in a song because I want people to have that idea that I had or have that epiphany too. What we are facing doesn't need a doctor, but it needs God."