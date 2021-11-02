TshisaLIVE

Nathi Mankayi is back and on a mission to help those defeated by Covid-19

02 November 2021 - 07:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Nathi Mankayi is back with a single titled 'Ithemba'.
Image: Supplied

Musician Nathi Mankayi has pulled the heart strings of Mzansi with his latest single Ithemba.

Nathi has been on a two-year hiatus from the music industry and is back with a bang. 

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the Nomvula hitmaker said the song was inspired by the hope found in a Bible verse in the book of Second Chronicles, and was meant to reassure those who had lost a loved one during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I saw that as we were going through this difficult phase in our lives people were afraid, and as I was paging through my Bible and reading I saw the scripture and a thought came to my mind that this might be the solution to the problems we are facing.

"Sometimes we can say we are facing a disease but its because of the wrath of God so I took all of that and put it in a song because I want people to have that idea that I had or have that epiphany too. What we are facing doesn't need a doctor, but it needs God."

Provided to YouTube by Ingrooves iThemba · Nathi iThemba ℗ 2021 Gallo Record Company Released on: 2021-10-29 Composer: Surprise Ndimande Composer, Writer: Nkosinathi Mankayi Auto-generated by YouTube.

The 38-year-old boasts three albums under his belt. His fourth is in the pipeline with many songs already recorded.

"There are a lot of songs in the album, but I felt this song is the right one in the season we are in and the times we have moved past. "

The Afro-soul singer said he took the hiatus because wanted to keep his head down until Covid-19 was over.

"I was supposed to release an album before this whole Covid-19 thing, but it ruined the plans of a lot of people. It has interrupted my plans a lot because there was a time where I was supposed to go into the studio with Zahara, Covid-19 put a stop to that. I chose to not expose myself to people until this whole thing was over."

After tragically losing his parents to the virus, he self-introspected and leaned on God for strength.

"I've grown a lot and even in music I've grown from the way I used to do things, so the Nathi in this song and the album coming up has grown.

"I'm not saying I'm going to be doing gospel because I've always sung gospel. I didn't change a lot, but I realised in the situations we are facing people must be reminded a lot about God, but I'm not singing gospel. I'm still doing the same music I was doing. "

Nathi said he hopes the sober reflections in his new music will help others to heal.

"My secret to making a song,  I find a melody, take that melody and look for the message that I think is not only a message for today. It will take time for people to forget. I don’t want to create something I'm facing alone, but what I write the next person must also relate so it also becomes their song too.”

