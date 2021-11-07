TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Inside Luyanda Potwana's sangoma graduation — as he earns more stripes

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
07 November 2021 - 11:00
TV host Luyanda Potwana recently earned more stripes as a traditional healer.
TV host Luyanda Potwana recently earned more stripes as a traditional healer.
Image: Instagram/Luyanda Potwana

Months after revealing that he was going through initiation school for training to become a fully qualified sangoma, former Nyan Nyan host Luyanda Potwana has shared an update into his journey.

The TV host recently earned more stripes as a traditional healer and he took to his Instagram to share the news and pictures captured on the day he graduated.

“I got some new spiritual stripes and crown. IMVUMA-KUFA neNTAMBO ENKULU YOBUGQIRHA! Chosi Camagu!” Luyanda wrote proudly.

Check the snaps below (swipe left)

Eight months ago,  the former Nyan Nyan presenter Luyanda Potwana lifted the lid on why he chose to keep his decision to answer his ancestral calling away from the spotlight until now. 

In a post shared on Facebook, Luyanda revealed how he performs his ancestral rituals.

“You know me as a SA television host. However, this is a side of me that is unknown to the public. My ancestral spiritual calling. After all, I am my ancestors — and my ancestors are me.

“I kept this away from social media, not because I was ashamed of it — I just wanted to walk the journey quietly. However it is now time to reintroduce me.”

Speculation around him being a sangoma began a few months earlier when some viewers spotted him on several occasions on TV wearing white beads around his neck.

The beads are mostly worn by Izangoma, or people born with spiritual gifts.

On one of his Instagram updates, Luyanda wrote, “I am my ancestors — and my ancestors are me!”

READ MORE

‘This is the end!’: Luyanda Potwana announces his exit from Nyan Nyan

"I close the Johannesburg chapter a proud man — having fulfilled my dreams."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Luyanda Potwana goes back to school after doing matric 20 years ago

Luyanda Potwana enrolls at the University of London at age 39, after completing his grade 12 studies two decades ago.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

‘Nyan Nyan’ presenter Luyanda Potwana opens up about answering his ancestral calling

"I kept this away from social media, not because I was ashamed of it – I just wanted to walk the journey quietly. However it is now time to ...
TshisaLIVE
8 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Kelly Khumalo declines offer to replace Somizi at Zim gig after finding out why ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Khuli Chana can't wait to have a bundle of joy with wifey DJ Lamiez Holworthy TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Murdah Bongz shares precious moment with DJ Zinhle & baby Asante TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Somizi parties in Namibia after being rejected by Zimbabwe TshisaLIVE
  5. Khanyi Mbau gives 'how not to burn' tips to other skin lightening queens TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Mashaba just wants to be a mayor, that's all' says Malema at EFF presser post ...
Politicians on coalition possibilities at #LGE2021