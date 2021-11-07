SNAPS | Inside Luyanda Potwana's sangoma graduation — as he earns more stripes

Eight months ago, the former Nyan Nyan presenter Luyanda Potwana lifted the lid on why he chose to keep his decision to answer his ancestral calling away from the spotlight until now.

In a post shared on Facebook, Luyanda revealed how he performs his ancestral rituals.

“You know me as a SA television host. However, this is a side of me that is unknown to the public. My ancestral spiritual calling. After all, I am my ancestors — and my ancestors are me.

“I kept this away from social media, not because I was ashamed of it — I just wanted to walk the journey quietly. However it is now time to reintroduce me.”

Speculation around him being a sangoma began a few months earlier when some viewers spotted him on several occasions on TV wearing white beads around his neck.

The beads are mostly worn by Izangoma, or people born with spiritual gifts.

On one of his Instagram updates, Luyanda wrote, “I am my ancestors — and my ancestors are me!”