‘Nyan Nyan’ presenter Luyanda Potwana opens up about answering his ancestral calling

Speculation around him being a sangoma began after some viewers spotted him on several occasions on TV wearing white beads around his neck. The beads are mostly worn by Izangoma, or people born with spiritual gifts.

Luyanda is not the only celeb who has chosen to publicly embrace their ancestral calling.

In March last year, Mzansi's faves Dineo and Solo opened up about their spiritual journey and their 'ubungoma' as a couple.

In a candid session on their vlog, Solo and Dineo opened up about what spirituality means to them and how they've accepted their ancestral callings as sangomas, going through their individual journeys as a couple.

Solo revealed that accepting his spiritual calling was a difficult decision but from a young age he's always known he had a gift to explore.

Dineo shared that when she found out she had the calling, she had gone to consult about a totally different issue.

"For me, I had gone to check something totally separate. While that was addressed, then came this very heavy block of 'Hey, you are gifted - fanele o yo twasa.' My mind went spinning because I was like, 'What do you mean? It couldn't be. I don't know if this is a thing for me,'" she said.