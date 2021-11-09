TshisaLIVE

Somizi gives Kelly Khumalo kudos for her loyalty after Zim 'ban' saga

09 November 2021 - 06:00 By Joy Mphande
Somizi pens appreciation note to Kelly Khumalo for her unwavering support.
Image: Instagram/ Somizi Mhlongo

Somizi Mhlongo has expressed his gratitude to Kelly Khumalo for being loyal to him.

This after the singer declined an offer to replace the media personality at the reopening of a leading restaurant on November 4 in Zimbabwe due to Somizi being shunned for his sexuality.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Somizi shared an appreciation post to Kelly for her unwavering support throughout their friendship.

“I know how sensitive you are when it comes to loyalty ... and you have proven so many times what the word means. Me and you have been there for each other in situations the world don't know about,” he wrote.

Somizi went on to say he would not have been offended had she accepted the offer, and was impressed by how she constantly stood behind him.

“Recently you have been tested, not once but twice, and still you rose to the occasion ... and this time, even if you took the offer, I wasn't gonna be offended, but still you didn't ... being replaced by you would be an honour to me and would show that I need big shoes to replace me ... but you didn't because your loyalty would not allow you. Kelly Khumalo, I love you ... and I hope you will never ever doubt that I'd also do the same for you.”

