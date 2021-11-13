TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Inside Millicent Mashile’s 'magical' baby shower for her miracle baby

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
13 November 2021 - 12:00
Milly Mashile can't wait to welcome her baby girl.
Image: Instagram/Milly Mashile

TV presenter Milly Mashile is counting down the weeks before she holds her baby girl in her arms and her family and friends showered her with love, light and many gifts at her recent baby shower.

Held at The Capital Hotels & Apartments, Milly's swanky but intimate do was attended by her close friends and family, which includes her twin, actress Innocent Sadiki, and fellow preggie mama and singer Mmatema Gavu.

The deco was done by Nono Events and the bespoke cake courtesy of Table Treats.

Milly looked gorgeous in a champagne flowy dress by Bride&co SA. The TV presenter described the day as magical and received tonnes of gifts for her and Baby Khanya.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE,  earlier this year Millicent and her husband dubbed their baby girl a miracle as they have been trying to expand their family for five years.

“We have been trying for at least five years to get pregnant. My husband wanted a baby girl. I think it’s a bonus from God because I had received Innocent’s daughters as my own but my husband was not content.” 

On Instagram, she shared how excited she was to be counting down to her baby's birth.

I can’t believe in just a few weeks there will be a baby girl in the house. My heart is beaming with joy & excitement. I’m so humbled & feel extremely blessed to be a mom. My babies are my everything.”

Here are the snaps from the classy event below:

Milly''s baby shower.
Milly''s baby shower.
Image: Instagram
Milly''s baby shower.
Milly''s baby shower.
Image: Instagram
Milly''s baby shower.
Milly''s baby shower.
Image: Instagram/Milly Mashile
Milly''s baby shower.
Milly''s baby shower.
Image: Instagram

