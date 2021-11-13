WATCH | Connie Ferguson remembers late hubby Shona with a cute dance!

Veteran actress Connie Ferguson has shared a cute video of her dancing while her late hubby was behind the camera filming.

Their marriage was admired by many as they served couple goals.

Shona died earlier this year of Covid-19 complications. However, Connie has not let go of a tradition she started with her hubby, which they dubbed “carpet Sundays”.

It's been less than three months since the actor and producer was laid to rest, and Connie has been commemorating their day by sharing biblical quotes and some old snaps they took while he was still alive.

Taking to Instagram, she told how finding a partner you can be yourself with is life's greatest gift. She accompanied her post with a biblical scripture that resonates when it comes to love.

“So we have come to know and to believe the love that God has for us. God is love, and whoever abides in love abides in God, and God abides in him.” (1 John 4:16)

The business mogul has been very vocal about the kind of love she shared with her husband. A one-of-a-kind connection.

“Finding someone you can absolutely be yourself with, ridiculous, 'stupid', silly and everything in between, is one of life’s greatest gifts. I have been so blessed. God loves me.”