TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Connie Ferguson remembers late hubby Shona with a cute dance!

13 November 2021 - 10:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Connie Ferguson has kept the tradition of carpet Sunday going.
Connie Ferguson has kept the tradition of carpet Sunday going.
Image: Instagram/Connie Ferguson

Veteran actress Connie Ferguson has shared a cute video of her dancing while her late hubby was behind the camera filming.

Their marriage was admired by many as they served couple goals. 

Shona died earlier this year of Covid-19 complications. However, Connie has not let go of a tradition she started with her hubby, which they dubbed “carpet Sundays”.

It's been less than three months since the actor and producer was laid to rest, and Connie has been commemorating their day by sharing biblical quotes and some old snaps they took while he was still alive.

Taking to Instagram, she told how finding a partner you can be yourself with is life's greatest gift. She accompanied her post with a biblical scripture that resonates when it comes to love.   

“So we have come to know and to believe the love that God has for us. God is love, and whoever abides in love abides in God, and God abides in him.” (1 John 4:16)

The business mogul has been very vocal about the kind of love she shared with her husband. A one-of-a-kind connection.

“Finding someone you can absolutely be yourself with, ridiculous, 'stupid', silly and everything in between, is one of life’s greatest gifts. I have been so blessed. God loves me.”

READ MORE

'You continue to inspire beyond the grave' — Shona Ferguson bags coveted international award

"You continue to inspire beyond the grave. You truly are one of a kind. Chosen to defy death."
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Connie pens heartfelt letter to Shona Ferguson after international award nod

Actress Connie Ferguson has expressed her pride in her late husband Shona in an open letter to him after his HAPAwards (The Hollywood and African ...
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Connie remembers Shona Ferguson two months after his death: ‘Today was a tough day’

It's been two months since Mr Sho died of complications related to Covid-19.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

‘I just miss you so much!’ — Connie Ferguson’s heartbreaking love note to Shona

"I miss you deliberately trying to annoy me."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. SNAPS | 'That's my house' - King Monada shows off his two-storey mansion TshisaLIVE
  2. Tweeps react to Somizi’s answer to ‘where’s Mohale?’ on Cassper Nyovest’s show TshisaLIVE
  3. Katlego Maboe’s ex Monique Muller laments being crucified by the court of ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Mihlali Ndamase claims she used to get R50k monthly girlfriend allowance TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘4 wives plus a side chick?’ — Tweeps left shook by Musa Mseleku’s ‘thirst’ TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

BIG OIL UNDER FIRE | Activists speak out against seismic Shell's Wild Coast ...
WATCH | FW de Klerk's final message and apology to South Africans for his role ...