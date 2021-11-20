SNAPS | Inside K Naomi’s ‘perfect in every sense’ dreamy baby shower

Living through a “the stars have aligned” moment, media personality K Naomi has been doing nothing but counting her blessings lately, and this time she expressed gratitude for her tribe who joined her at her recent baby shower.

The mama-to-be took to Instagram to share snaps from the dreamy shower which she revealed was planned to the T by her fiancé, family and close friends. She described the happy day as “perfect”.

“My partner, friends and family decided to throw me a beautiful baby shower. I am so grateful, so blessed and so loved. It was such a perfect day celebrating Baby P. Thank you.”

Pearl Modiadie, one of the close friends in attendance, gushed about how amazing the shower was.

“Naomi’s baby shower was so dreamy! Perfect in every sense! Your baby is so blessed to have you as a mommy.”

As she shared more pictures from the day, Naomi expressed her wish for her baby to come into a world filled with nothing but love and joy.

“I hope this is the space you come into, filled with all this joy, all this love and support. Thank you so much to all my friends and family (there’s missing pictures) for what was an amazing day and truly the beginning of my motherhood journey.”

Check out the snaps below: