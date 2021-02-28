SNAPS | White beaches, floating breakfast & new love! Inside K Naomi’s baecation

TV presenter K Naomi has found love again and her fans couldn’t be happier for her, especially when they saw the baecation sis is currently on where she’s has been treated like the queen she is.

After keeping to herself for while, K Naomi has opened her heart to love and opened her Instagram feed to share beautiful moments from her dreamy, romantic holiday at an undisclosed location with breathtaking views.

Naomi has kept the identity of her new bae hidden and the Twitter FBI is yet to investigate the guy, however, the one thing tweeps are sure of is that Naomi is glowing like a woman in love, and they love that for her.

Taking to her Twitter, Naomi got in her feels about her dream come true man.!

“To love someone with their flaws and all. To be vulnerable, to trust someone with your heart has to be one of the most scariest things to do. Until it feels worth it,” she said.