Natasha Thahane U-turns — claims she got R350k from DSAC and 'absolves' Baleka Mbete

The actress took to social media on Tuesday sharing an official statement in a video where she apologised to former deputy president and the department of Sport, Arts and Culture for alluding to having a personal relationship with them and claimed that her words were taken out of context.

“I did not receive R1 million from Mam Baleka Mbethe or the department of Department of Sport, Arts and Culture,” she said.

Natahsa said she approached the politician for advise about funding options when they were in the same building after she had been accepted by the New York film school.

“She then advised me to explore the Department of Sports and Arts and Culture because they have got funding opportunities. That was my first conversation and my last conversation with her. She did not make any calls on my behalf and did not send any emails on my behalf and I apologise for diluting the entire scenario because I made it seem like I had a personal relationship with her.”

Natasha went on to say that after her funding application was approved by the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture she only received R350 000 for her first semester towards her tuition and got help from a family member for the rest of her tuition.

Listen to the full statement below: