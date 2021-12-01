‘Muvhango’ actor Dingaan Khumalo launches music career with amapiano song

Actor and TV presenter Dingaan Khumalo has ditched the “Mr Serious” hat he believes Mzansi has boxed him under.

He has played very serious roles on TV, from his character James Motsamai on Muvhango to presenting Speak Out and Mamazala, but Dingaan is ready for Mzansi to see his playful nature.

He is launching his music career in the amapiano genre and goes by the name DSK. He features Bhubesi on their single Gabadiya.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the Muvhango star said venturing into amapiano was a way for him to destress.

“I love amapiano. It's an authentic South African sound, and the shows I'm doing are too hectic. They are very stressful. I needed some therapy in my life and amapiano is the perfect therapy for me.”

He said he had to toy around with the name for a while. It was a tough choice between DSK and his other names while growing up in Katlehong.

“ When I grew up people would call me Ding Dong. Others called me Podesta and Siyabonga is my grandfather's name. He gave me the name Siyabonga and that's when I changed from Mokebe to Khumalo. I couldn't go with Ding Dong or Siyabonga so I decided let me cut everything else and go with my initials DSK. ”