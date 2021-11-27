Natasha Thahane reveals she got over R1m from government thanks to Baleka Mbete

Actress Natasha Thahane topped the Twitter trends on Saturday morning after her interview on MacG's Podcast & Chill where she revealed that she received over R1m in funds from the government after reaching out to politician Baleka Mbete.

Natasha, who is the granddaughter of Desmond Tutu, told MacG that when she went to study in the US in 2017, she need help to finance her studies at the New York Film Academy.

She added that she then “made a call” to Baleka and asked her to help get her money to study. Baleka then allegedly reached out to the department of arts to arrange the money — in excess of R1m — that went towards Natasha's studies.

At the time, Baleka was the speaker of parliament and the ANC chairperson.

“I asked Mam’ Baleka (Mbete) and was like, ‘Mama, I need to go back to school. I’ve been accepted... I don’t know what I’m going to do, can I have funds? Please arrange something for me.’ She managed to speak to (the department) Arts and Culture and they were able to help me,” she said on the podcast.

