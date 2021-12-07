Cassper Nyovest never wants to be guest on MacG's 'Podcast and Chill'

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has expressed that he had no desire to go on the Podcast and Chill show as a guest, implying that he was asked but he declined the invite.

The rapper is not one to mince his words — he calls a spade a spade — and sometimes that makes him less popular on the TLs but he sticks to his guns always.

It started when a Twitter user asked him if they would ever see him on the show. “Are we likely to see you in Podcast and Chill with MacG?” asked the tweep.

'Never!” said the rapper without beating around the bush.

No-one really knows if he had felt that way all the time before the last guest appeared on the show, or if he has always had no desire to.