Cassper Nyovest never wants to be guest on MacG's 'Podcast and Chill'
Rapper Cassper Nyovest has expressed that he had no desire to go on the Podcast and Chill show as a guest, implying that he was asked but he declined the invite.
The rapper is not one to mince his words — he calls a spade a spade — and sometimes that makes him less popular on the TLs but he sticks to his guns always.
It started when a Twitter user asked him if they would ever see him on the show. “Are we likely to see you in Podcast and Chill with MacG?” asked the tweep.
'Never!” said the rapper without beating around the bush.
No-one really knows if he had felt that way all the time before the last guest appeared on the show, or if he has always had no desire to.
One follower told him Podcast doesn't want him.
“Well, they tried since they started and I always decline. So I don't know what you're talking about.”
MacG once told his audience that Cassper always ducks and dives when they ask him to be a guest on the show. MacG says whenever he tried to reach out to his manager, he would be hit with “Cassper is not doing interviews right now” but then MacG would hear him on some other podcast or see him TV doing interviews.
MacG let it be known earlier this year when he shared a list of celebrities he is certain some won’t be guests on his show because of its unfiltered and often controversial approach to interviews. The Podcast and Chill said he believed it was because “the real ones will always come to the show, the scammers will always blue tick us”.